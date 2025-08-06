Knicks Insider Slams Ben Simmons Idea
The New York Knicks have been among the rumored teams in the running to sign former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons this offseason.
However, The Athletic insider James Edwards III wouldn't be a fan if the Knicks brought him into the fold.
"If you’re asking me what I think of the fit, I wouldn’t be a fan of the signing. Yes, he’d add some much-needed size to the backcourt. Yes, a defensive lineup of Simmons, Bridges and Anunoby would be intriguing for small portions of a game. However, I’m not a fan of having to have a tailor-made offense for a backup point guard," Edwards wrote.
"Simmons’ inability to shoot — or even look at the basket — makes it so that Brown couldn’t successfully play him with non-shooters like Josh Hart and Mitchell Robinson. Giving significant minutes to a guard or wing who isn’t willingly looking to score isn’t something I’d sign up for."
"New York needs to embrace its five-out spacing this season more than it did last year, and adding someone like Simmons to the rotation makes it trickier to do that."
While Simmons would be a huge help for the Knicks defense and could take some ball-handling duties away from Jalen Brunson and Miles McBride, there is a lot of negatives that come with the former LSU Tiger.
Simmons was chosen with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers and did not play in his rookie season due to injury. However, upon return from his ailing knee, Simmons made three consecutive All-Star teams from 2019-21.
Unfortunately for Simmons and the Sixers, their relationship derailed following the team's elimination in Game 7 of the second round of the playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons performed poorly in Game 7 and it was the last time he suited up for the team.
He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, but a back injury limited him to just 90 appearances with the team from 2022-25.
Simmons was bought out during the final year of his contract and finished out last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played in 17 games, averaging 2.9 points per game.
