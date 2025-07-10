Knicks Interested in Adding Former Lakers Coach
The New York Knicks, unafraid to target the presently-employed in building this upcoming season's coaching staff, around Mike Brown, have expressed some desire in integrating an experienced name.
They've reportedly taken a hard looked at Darvin Ham as a prioritized assistant with this upcoming rendition of the Knicks, as the Milwaukee Bucks' current top assistant coach may be open to a change of scenery, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.
He spent a few years building his brand as a trusted bench presence with the Bucks of the early-2020s before trying his hand at the Los Angeles Lakers' top job, which he handled for some time. They reached the Western Conference Finals in his first year there, but flamed out hard enough in the following season that he was swiftly fired upon the team's elimination before returning to Milwaukee.
The Bucks' current situation under Doc Rivers isn't nearly as stable as the one he initially departed in the summer of 2022, though, and he's reportedly explored his options in scanning the league's juiciest assistant coaching spots.
Brown is looking to start anew in establishing the Knicks' new-and-improved offense, and this news arrives days after the announcement that reigning lead assistant Rick Brunson's role was to be minimized going forward. Ham has plenty of experience navigating stars and big markets between his last two gigs, and is well-regarded by his peers around the league.
The Knicks will have to keep holding the Phoenix Suns at bay if they want to provide the rebuilding coaching staff with some balance, but the last month has revealed that they are truly unafraid to break out the full court press in landing the coaches of their desire.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!