Knicks Interested in Suns Center
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to get better this offseason both on the free agent market and trade block.
One player that could intrigue the Knicks is Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards.
HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto is reporting that the Knicks have shown interest in a potential trade for Richards.
"After trading for Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams and drafting Khaman Maluach with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards is a trade candidate to monitor," Scotto wrote.
"Richards has a $5 million non-guaranteed salary for the 2025-26 season expected to be guaranteed by the Suns, which will give the team the ability to trade him."
"Richards has drawn trade interest from several teams, including the New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers, and Los Angeles Lakers, league sources told HoopsHype."
"The 27-year-old, 7-footer averaged 9.3 points on 59.1 percent shooting, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 22 minutes per game while starting 43 of 57 games between the Hornets and Suns."
Richards was a trade target for the Knicks last season, but the team ultimately opted to keep Mitchell Robinson, which turned out to be a smart move.
Robinson has one year left on his contract, which could make him a potential trade candidate for the Knicks. Richards could be his replacement.
There's a chance the Knicks might not be as interested in Richards with the signing of Philadelphia 76ers big man Guerschon Yabusele, but the Frenchman only stands 6-8 and could be a power forward for the team as well.
The Knicks could add Richards for a very cheap price, so the team should look and see what he will cost to acquire him. If it only takes a second-round pick, the Knicks could be interested in adding him as a third center to give the team more depth.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!