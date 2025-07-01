Knicks Likely Out on Russell Westbrook
It doesn't seem like a metropolitan duet between Jordan Clarkson and Russell Westbrook is in store after the former inched toward the New York Knicks.
Some pegged Westbrook, 36, as a viable candidate for a Knicks bench that has struggled to score since Immanuel Quickley was traded to the Toronto Raptors in December 2023 but New York Post insider Stefan Bondy squashed the idea amidst the NBA's wheeling and dealing that tipped off this week.
"From what I'm hearing, I wouldn't expect the Knicks to sign Russell Westbrook," Bondy said in a Monday X post. "There's no clear path to sustained playing time for him on this roster and he's not the type to sit comfortably on the bench."
Fellow insider Marc Stein concurred, labeling New York "no longer regarded as a viable destination" for Westbrook's services as the chaos continued.
It's certainly easy to see where one can come to that conclusion especially in the wake of the anticipated arrival of from Utah Jazz depth star Clarkson: Westbrook has kept up a generally consistent scoring pace (averaging over 13 points a game with the Denver Nuggets last year) but the Knicks have already landed Clarkson on a veteran's minimum deal.
The Knicks are already facing a veteran logjam of sorts with Clarkson aboard, as it puts the fates of both Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet up in the air with both on the market..
In addition to Clarkson, the Knicks may also look to foster some of their young backcourt talent instead of relying upon an aging Westbrook. New York spent two draft picks on Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek last year and a new coach interested in player development could prove to be a windfall for their respective careers.
All that and more, to Bondy's point, didn't exactly pave a path to the minutes that Westbrook is accustomed to and will likely lead to all parties moving on for the better.
