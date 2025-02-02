All Knicks

Knicks Involved in 3-Team Mega Trade Idea

The New York Knicks could make a big splash at the trade deadline.

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up before game five of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are just a few days away from the trade deadline, and while there is a lot of buzz surrounding smaller deals, there's potential for a bigger one to come about.

Bleacher Report writer Dan Favale proposes a three-team mock deal with the Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Here's a look at what the deal looks like:

Knicks get: Ayo Dosunmu from the Bulls, Kenrich Williams from the Thunder

Thunder get: Coby White from the Bulls, 2028 second-round pick from the Knicks

Bulls get: Tyler Kolek, Mitchell Robinson, 2025 first-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2030 pick swap from the Knicks, 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round pick from the Thunder

"Wing depth, point-of-attack defense, on-ball creation and additional 4-5 minutes loom as the Knicks' biggest needs ahead of the deadline. This return addresses most of them," Favale writes.

"Dosunmu is just 6'5", but his capacity to defend at the point of attack as well as guard up—he has experience covering 3s and 4s—ensures he'll check two of the four boxes. Though it would be a stretch to call him an on-ball creator, he has ferried floor-general responsibilities for Chicago in a pinch. His drive-and-dish game should shine amid New York's spacing."

On top of getting a strong guard in Dosunmu, they add a veteran who can contribute on the defensive end of the floor in Williams.

"Williams is an ideal frontcourt addition for almost any team. In the Knicks' case, he can play next to Karl-Anthony Towns or Precious Achiuwa and even as the lone man in the middle with OG Anunoby or Josh Hart at the 4," Favale writes.

"Listed at 6'6", Williams is undersized. New York is getting smaller with Robinson on his way out. So be it. Robinson isn't playing right now, and Karl-Anthony Towns sponges up nearly 35 center minutes per game. The Knicks should be able to fill traditional-big reps on the cheap if Jericho Sims and Ariel Huckporti aren't doing it for them."

The NBA Trade Deadline is set for Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

