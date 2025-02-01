Knicks Star Building MVP Case

All Knicks

The New York Knicks have one of the most valuable players in the NBA.

Jan 29, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is fouled by New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) as he drives to the basket during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks have been rolling as of late, and a big reason why happens to be Karl-Anthony Towns.

In his first season with the team, the 29-year-old center is averaging over 24 points and 13 rebounds per game.

CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin believes Towns is one of the finalists for the league's Most Valuable Player award.

"The Knicks are Jalen Brunson's team but Towns has probably been their best player, elevating them to the league's second-best offensive rating. Nikola Jokic's .657 true-shooting percentage gets raved about, and deservedly so, but Towns has a virtually identical mark thanks to a remarkable 43% clip on much higher 3-point volume," Botkin writes.

"He's a top-15 scorer and the league's second-leading rebounder. His plus-8.8 point differential per 100 possessions is by far the best mark among Knicks starters. In fact, with a 35-possession minimum, only one Knicks lineup that includes Towns has a negative net rating. He has been a massive addition to one of the best teams in the league."

The other players listed in Botkin's list are Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis and Cade Cunningham. That's some pretty good company to be in.

The Knicks offense has really taken off thanks to Towns and his efforts, which is why New York has been one of the best teams in the league this year.

If Towns continues to play as well as he has, he may not be the MVP, but he will have the Knicks in prime position to make a deep playoff run, which was the goal for the team when it acquired him just before the season began.

Towns and the Knicks are back in action tonight against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

