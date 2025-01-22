Knicks Involved in Three-Team Trade Idea
The New York Knicks aren't expected to acquire any major pieces ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, but they could help other teams make some big moves along the way.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III concocted a trade idea that would bring Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart and Chicago Bulls forward Torrey Craig to the Knicks. On top of that, the Pistons would get Zach LaVine from the Bulls and Precious Achiuwa from the Knicks while Chicago would acquire Tim Hardaway Jr., Simone Fontecchio from Detroit, Mitchell Robinson from New York and three second-round picks.
"This trade benefits New York because it gets a very good defender in Stewart, who can play behind Towns and alongside him in certain situations. Last season, Stewart showed the ability to hit the 3-ball playing primarily as the power forward, so he adds some versatility offensively if he’s able to find his stroke again," Edwards writes.
"Stewart, who is only 23 and has been a big part of the Pistons’ resurgence this season, is under contract at $15 million per year until the end of the 2027-28 season. He does have a team option in that final year."
Stewart would fulfill the Knicks' need at center, while also giving them a big man that can play alongside Karl-Anthony Towns.
On top of that, the Knicks land another veteran in Torrey Craig, who could help give the team some depth and defensive help.
"The Knicks also get to add a veteran wing in Craig, who has had a solid career. New York is getting little production currently from any of its backup wings. Lastly, the Knicks would shed more than $5 million from their payroll in this deal," Edwards writes.
It's a complicated deal, but the Knicks could get a pair of assets in exchange for Robinson, who is a giant ball of uncertainty after not having played a game yet this season.
