Knicks Star Has Best Contract in NBA
The New York Knicks were trying to get ahead of the curve during the offseason when they signed Jalen Brunson to a four-year extension just two years into his tenure with the team.
This means Brunson is on the books for the next six seasons for $181.9 million (player option in 2028-29).
His play in the first half of the first season after signing the contract has been proof that the Knicks made the right decision. He is averaging 25.5 points and 7.5 assists per game for the Knicks while leading them to the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey listed Brunson as the best value contract in the NBA.
"Jalen Brunson finished fifth in MVP voting last season. And when he signed his way-below-max extension with the New York Knicks this past summer, it instantly became the best value deal in the league (outside of the contracts for super-duperstars like Jokić, SGA, Giannis Antetokounmpo, etc.)," Bailey writes. "The 28-year-old point guard's average annual salary ranks outside the top 40, but he's once again playing well enough to receive All-NBA consideration."
The best part about the deal was Brunson's selflessness. He signed a discounted deal knowing he could have made much more money if he had waited one more year, but he did so to help keep the Knicks under the second apron, which will allow them to seek upgrades in the future.
"He's still one of the best offensive engines in the NBA, and his average annual salary is less than Scottie Barnes', Fred VanVleet's and teammate OG Anunoby's, just to name a few," Bailey writes.
"He did the New York Knicks a colossal favor when he signed this extension."
Brunson and the Knicks are back in action tonight against the Detroit Pistons at 7:30 p.m. ET.
