Knicks Star Jalen Brunson Isn't Celebrating
New York Knicks fans still reveling in the team's first-round victory better bottle up the bubbly and cease the cigars ... Captain's orders.
The tri-state area is still in awe of Brunson's latest metropolitan mastery, which saw him earn 40 points, including a three-tally game-winner, in the finale of the Knicks' six-game win over the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference quarterfinal round. New York thus earned postseason advancement for the third consecutive season, one of three teams to do so next to defending champions Boston and Denver.
Brunson, for his part, has already moved on and more or less encouraged the Manhattan faithful to follow his example as he and the rest Knicks prepped for round two against the Boston Celtics.
"It was really cool, but onto the second round, onto the next," Brunson said in video from SNY. "It's not really a time for celebration right now."
With one game left in opening round play and round two getting under way on Sunday, Brunson is the leading scorer among all playoff participants with 189 total tallies. Brunson further connected himself to Michael Jordan with four consecutive showings of at least 30 points to open the postseason, becoming the first player in NBA history to pull off such a feat since the legendary Chicago Bull did so in his final title run in 1998.
All that and more, however, gives the Knicks no momentum or advantage in their second-round set with the defending champion Celtics. The same could perhaps be said about Boston's recent domination of the regional rivalry (winning eight of the last nine meetings by an average margin of over 13 points) but that has no doubt led many to assume that the Celtics are the near-unanimous favorites in the best-of-seven set that tips off on Monday night (7 p.m. ET, TNT/TruTV).
Brunson hopes the Knicks can glean further lessons from the last showing on April 8: New York took Boston to overtime but still dropped a 119-117 decision thanks in part to an extra period-forcing three-ponter from Jayson Tatum with just over two seconds remaining in regulation.
"I feel like we played better in that game," Brunson said in video from SNY. "We adjusted from the first three times we played them. Obviously we were still not getting it done, but definitely played better and competed better than the first three games, so that's something we can look at and build off of."
Those looking to latch onto any last bit of bliss from the Detroit series won't be disappointed: per co-host Matt Hillman, Brunson and Josh Hart have recorded a special edition of the "Roommates Show" web series that will address all that transpired in the six-game win over the Pistons.
