Knicks Star Could Fall Flat This Season
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has an incredibly high bar set for himself.
Brunson, who just turned 29 this week, has upped his game in each of his three seasons with the Knicks. This past season, Brunson averaged 26 points and a career-high 7.3 assists per game with the Knicks.
HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer thinks Brunson could be in line for a decline this season.
"Brunson should rest a little more often with Tom Thibodeau out of the picture (although Mike Brown also tends to ride his best horses hard, so perhaps not). But minutes aren’t the real driver for Brunson’s inclusion on this list. Thibodeau’s offense all too often defaulted to pressing the “Jalen Brunson, do something” button. Brown prefers a more egalitarian, Golden State-inspired movement system, something that will aim to involve players like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and especially Karl-Anthony Towns more often - likely at Brunson’s expense," Shearer wrote.
Looking at what Brown devised in his time with the Sacramento Kings as De'Aaron Fox led the offense, the Knicks can get somewhat of an idea as to how Brunson will be with the Knicks.
"De’Aaron Fox’s usage rates under Brown weren’t all that different from Brunson’s, truthfully, but the Kings also had far less supporting offensive talent during the Brown era. Brunson’s still-tremendous box score stats already took a slight dip with the arrival of Towns and Bridges last season. I’d expect another modest downturn this year," Shearer wrote.
"That can only be a good thing, in my opinion. A more varied offensive attack is exactly what the Knicks are hoping for after replacing Thibodeau despite an Eastern Conference Finals appearance."
The goal is for Brunson to have enough energy to be set for the postseason. If he can achieve that with the Knicks, the team will be in good shape going forward.
If not, the coaching change would have been deemed a mistake and the Knicks may find themselves stuck in pursuit of a championship.
Brunson and the Knicks will play in their first preseason game on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.
