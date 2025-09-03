All Knicks

Knicks Star Could Fall Flat This Season

The New York Knicks could see their best player decline this season.

Jeremy Brener

Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson.
Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard defends against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has an incredibly high bar set for himself.

Brunson, who just turned 29 this week, has upped his game in each of his three seasons with the Knicks. This past season, Brunson averaged 26 points and a career-high 7.3 assists per game with the Knicks.

HoopsHype contributor Mike Shearer thinks Brunson could be in line for a decline this season.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson reacts after being fouled by Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara. / Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

"Brunson should rest a little more often with Tom Thibodeau out of the picture (although Mike Brown also tends to ride his best horses hard, so perhaps not). But minutes aren’t the real driver for Brunson’s inclusion on this list. Thibodeau’s offense all too often defaulted to pressing the “Jalen Brunson, do something” button. Brown prefers a more egalitarian, Golden State-inspired movement system, something that will aim to involve players like Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and especially Karl-Anthony Towns more often - likely at Brunson’s expense," Shearer wrote.

Looking at what Brown devised in his time with the Sacramento Kings as De'Aaron Fox led the offense, the Knicks can get somewhat of an idea as to how Brunson will be with the Knicks.

"De’Aaron Fox’s usage rates under Brown weren’t all that different from Brunson’s, truthfully, but the Kings also had far less supporting offensive talent during the Brown era. Brunson’s still-tremendous box score stats already took a slight dip with the arrival of Towns and Bridges last season. I’d expect another modest downturn this year," Shearer wrote.

"That can only be a good thing, in my opinion. A more varied offensive attack is exactly what the Knicks are hoping for after replacing Thibodeau despite an Eastern Conference Finals appearance."

The goal is for Brunson to have enough energy to be set for the postseason. If he can achieve that with the Knicks, the team will be in good shape going forward.

If not, the coaching change would have been deemed a mistake and the Knicks may find themselves stuck in pursuit of a championship.

Brunson and the Knicks will play in their first preseason game on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News