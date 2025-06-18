Knicks Star Goes Viral For Love Island Tweet
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson is in hot water after sending a cryptic tweet to his followers on social media.
Brunson gained over six million views within 24 hours tweeting out, "I am genuinely confused."
However, Brunson was able to add an explanation to his followers in a tweet shortly after once he realized his most recent post was gaining a lot of traction.
Brunson was reacting to a recent episode of "Love Island," a reality dating show airing on Peacock.
Brunson is one of the million Americans watching the cultural phenomenon that is taking the nation by storm.
According to Deadline's Katie Campione, "Love Island" is the second-most popular streaming show in history, topping over one billion views over the first nine episodes.
"The series returned with Season 7 on June 3 and by the end of the following week it was the second most-watched streaming show on television. From June 6 to 12, the season racked up 1.2B minutes viewed across nine available episodes, per Luminate’s streaming data," Campione wrote.
Brunson would probably rather be in the NBA Finals than watching that and "Love Island" on the couch, but it's good to see that he is getting some down time after achieving some success with the Knicks this season.
If the Knicks want to be in next season's Finals, they are going to need to make some changes around Brunson over the next few months. The team already made a move firing Tom Thibodeau, but it remains to be seen who the Knicks will hire to replace him.
While the Knicks are single and waiting to find their head coaching match, they are interviewing some hot new bombshells to couple up with, including former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and Sacramento Kings boss Mike Brown.
