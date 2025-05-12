All Knicks

Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 4 Log

Keep track of the New York Knicks' attempt to get back in the win column against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Geoff Magliocchetti

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) grabs a rebound away from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The only three the New York Knicks want to see lands in their series ledger in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.

New York will look to regain control of the best-of-seven series on Monday night when they face off against Boston in Game 4 of the series at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks still lead the series 2-1 despite what transpired on Saturday: after their outside game suffered in the opening games of the series, the Celtics rediscovered their three-point over the weekend at MSG. Boston doubled up its 25 percent success rate by shooting 20-of-40 with an extra point on the line en route to a 115-93 triumph. Payton Pritchard paced the C's with 23 points off the bench while Jayson Tatum had 22. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27 in defeat while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Keep track of the Knicks and Celtics' fateful clash below ...

Live updates will commence after tip-off

Pregame

Starting Lineups

KNICKS: TBA
CELTICS: TBA

Injuries

KNICKS: None
CELTICS: Sam Hauser (Questionable, ankle sprain)

Line: BOS -6.5
O/U: 208.5

Officials: Scott Foster, James Williams, Mitchell Ervin

