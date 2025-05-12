Knicks vs. Celtics: LIVE Game 4 Log
The only three the New York Knicks want to see lands in their series ledger in the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Boston Celtics.
New York will look to regain control of the best-of-seven series on Monday night when they face off against Boston in Game 4 of the series at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks still lead the series 2-1 despite what transpired on Saturday: after their outside game suffered in the opening games of the series, the Celtics rediscovered their three-point over the weekend at MSG. Boston doubled up its 25 percent success rate by shooting 20-of-40 with an extra point on the line en route to a 115-93 triumph. Payton Pritchard paced the C's with 23 points off the bench while Jayson Tatum had 22. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 27 in defeat while Karl-Anthony Towns had a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.
Keep track of the Knicks and Celtics' fateful clash below ...
Live updates will commence after tip-off
Pregame
Starting Lineups
KNICKS: TBA
CELTICS: TBA
Injuries
KNICKS: None
CELTICS: Sam Hauser (Questionable, ankle sprain)
Line: BOS -6.5
O/U: 208.5
Officials: Scott Foster, James Williams, Mitchell Ervin
