Knicks, Jalen Brunson Get Named Dropped By Travis Scott
Ever since signing a four-year, $104 million contract with the New York Knicks in 2022, Jalen Brunson keeps appearing in unexpected places: few envisioned him landing All-NBA and NBA All-Star Game honors but now the point guard has landed a lyrical mention in Ice Spice's discography.
Brunson and the Knicks get a mention in "Oh Shhh...," the single released alongside Ice Spice's debut studio album "Y2K!." "Oh Shh...." is a collaboration with fellow rapper Travis Scott, who harbors apparent dreams of purchasing the Knicks without Brunson losing a step.
"To smoke, we brought us some nics," Scott raps in his guest appearance. "I told (James) Dolan to sell us the Knicks. Like the flow, Jalen Brunson won't trip, man."
If Scott's intentions are made in earnest, he's about to go home to Houston emptyhanded and disappointed: despite remarking that he "(didn't) really like owning teams" in an interview with Katherine Rosman of the New York Times, Dolan reiterated his love of his squads under control of Madison Square Garden and firmly declared that he had no intentions of selling either the Knicks or New York Rangers.
Nonetheless, call it another honor for Brunson's resume, which has gotten rather lengthy after headlining the Knicks' efforts over the last two seasons. NYC-based rappers looking to follow in Spice's footsteps and pay tribute will have plenty of opportunities to do so in the coming seasons: Brunson recently inked a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension set to keep him in Manhattan for the rest of the decade.
The accompanying music video for "Oh Shhh...," also released on Friday, which also features Spice dressed as the Statue of Liberty and was partly filmed at Sei Less, a high-end NYC Asian fusion bistro popular amongst celebrities. A native of The Bronx, Spice is currently engaged in the "Y2K! World Tour," which tipped off on July 4 in Denmark.
