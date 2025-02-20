Knicks PG Slated for Major Honor
The New York Knicks are led by their fearless leader in Jalen Brunson, who has continued to elevate his game in his third season in the Big Apple.
Brunson was an All-Star starter over the weekend, which is a sign that he is one of the best players in the league.
Another indicator in being one of the best players in the league is being awarded a spot on the All-NBA teams, and Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes pegged Brunson to be on the All-NBA Second Team.
"Jalen Brunson leads the league in time of possession, a good indication of his outsized role in the New York Knicks' second-ranked offense," Hughes writes.
"Coming off last year's fifth-place finish in MVP voting, Brunson has reduced some of his scoring usage to accommodate new teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, but those cuts come with spikes in assists and free-throw attempts per game. One of the league's best interior scorers among smalls, Brunson is hitting 55.5 percent of his two-point attempts, his highest rate since he was a second option to Luka Dončić with the Dallas Mavericks."
"The conventional numbers — 26.1 points and 7.5 assists per game — rate as All-NBA-worthy on their own, but the context in which Brunson is producing them matters most. He's immensely durable, averaging 35.2 minutes per game, and is totally indispensable to one of the league's best offenses," Hughes continued.
Joining Brunson on the Second Team were Cleveland Cavaliers duo Darius Garland and Evan Mobley along with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Memphis Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr.
Brunson could have an outside shot at making the First Team if he continues to play well in the second half, but he may also need one of the top five players in the league to pick up an injury that would make them ineligible for the award.
