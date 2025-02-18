Jalen Brunson On Pace to Make Knicks History
It's been nothing short of another amazing season for New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, who's been a consistent force through the team's top-three placement in the East heading into the All-Star Break, while also securing the second selection of his career for the festivities in San Francisco.
But Brunson's now reaching a historic pace. During his third season in New York, the 28-year-old is eyeing an accomplishment only one other player has achieved during his time with the Knicks.
With less than 30 games left in the year, Brunson is on pace to join Patrick Ewing as the only Knicks player to ever score 2,000+ points in a single season more than once.
The Knicks guard has suited up for every Knicks game but one this season, posting 1,384 points through those 53 showings. He stamped his first 2,000-point effort last season and did it in only 77 games.
If Brunson can stay available for the remaining 28 games with his 26.1 points per game average, he's projected to be well over the mark to join Ewing in New York history.
Despite the Knicks staying busy this offseason in adding surrounding offensive pieces like Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, Brunson has remained the clear-cut number-one option for one of the best offensive units in the NBA. Impressive stuff from New York's finest.
Brunson will have his next opportunity to keep building on his historic campaign this season when the Knicks return from the All-Star Break on Thursday, February 20th, when the Chicago Bulls come to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET.
