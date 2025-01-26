Knicks Star Sends Special Message to Eagles Fans
New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has an army and he's not afraid to use it.
The All-Star is calling in reinforcements as his beloved Philadelphia Eagles play for another Super Bowl bid on Sunday afternoon (3 p.m. ET, Fox). The Eagles' NFC title game showing has caused a humorous rift in the New York locker room as Philadelphia is facing the Washington Commanders, past and present teammate Josh Hart's squad of choice, for a ticket to New Orleans in two weeks.
With kickoff looming, Brunson disposed of pleasantries shortly after he and Hart handled business through a 143-120 shellacking of the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
"Tomorrow, Josh Hart is going to the game. So, Eagles fans, you know what to do," Brunson said, per Ian Begley of SNY. "Whenever you see someone not wearing Eagles gear, harass the hell out of them. Harass Joshua Aaron Hart for me. Thank you."
Hart, who can be heard yelling "Leave me alone!" in a humorously beleaguered fashion in Begley's video, will return to Philadelphia after he and Brunson became Brotherly Love legends as college basketball national champions at Villanova University. Sunday's game will be staged at Lincoln Financial Field, a stone's throw away from Villanova's part-time basketball home of Wells Fargo Center.
Ever the devout Commanders fan, Hart knows it won't be so sunny in Philadelphia for him this time around.
"I don't want to be harassed, man," Hart said with a smirk in video from Newsday's Steve Popper. "We can all go to the game, have a fun time, you know what I mean? ... Hail to the Commanders, baby."
If this is truly the end for Brunson and Hart's lasting friendship, they at least ended it on a high note: with 11 assists each on Saturday night, the former Wildcats became the first pair of Knicks teammates to dish out at least 10 in a single game since Howard Eisley and Latrell Sprewell pulled off the feat in 2002.
Football loyalties will certainly be cast aside by Monday night when teh Knicks return to action against the Memphis Grizzlies (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
