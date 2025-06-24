Knicks Insider Names Preferred HC Choice
The New York Knicks have a few candidates in their head coaching search, and some are interviewing with the team officially.
One of those is former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, who was named as The Athletic insider James Edwards III's first choice to take the Knicks job.
"He crafted some intricate and fun offenses over his time in Sacramento, and while personnel plays a part in that, I do think he’s learned enough along the way to adjust to a different roster with the Knicks," Edwards wrote.
"Brown is the best candidate, in my opinion, to maximize this offense and help usher in different looks."
Brown led one of the top offenses in the league in his first year in Sacramento, where he won NBA Coach of the Year honors. He helped the Kings reach the playoffs for the first time in 17 years before being upset by the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of their first round series.
The Knicks struggled to find their rhythm at the start of the season on offense with Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, and Brown has experience working with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, a duo that found some success in Sacramento.
Brunson and Towns can be better versions of Fox and Sabonis based on their scoring talents, and that could be what the Knicks need.
There are other candidates that make sense, like former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, but Brown might have the right combination of what the Knicks need moving forward as they look to reach their first NBA Finals since 1999 and their first championship since 1973.
In the meantime, the Knicks will get ready for the NBA Draft, which takes place on Wednesday and Thursday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!