Knicks Center Among Hottest Trade Deadline Rumors
New York Knicks center Jericho Sims has his future hanging in the balance over the course of the next few weeks leading up to the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline.
Sims, 26, is not expected to be a long-term piece for the Knicks future, but he could be an important player in New York's center rotation. The Knicks are awaiting the return of backup center Mitchell Robinson after he underwent ankle surgery last spring, but the big man has yet to make an appearance for New York this season.
HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina listed Sims at No. 4 in his trade rumor rankings.
"The New York Post came out with a report this week stating that the New York Knicks are shopping center Jericho Sims," Urbina writes.
"However, how hard New York shops Sims will depend on whether or not fellow big man Mitchell Robinson can return before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. The same report from Stefan Bondy said that Robinson had yet to start sprinting in his rehab process.
"According to Bondy, the Knicks asked for a second-round pick in exchange for Sims."
The only players higher on the rumor rankings than Sims were Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Johnson, Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.
Trading Sims could also give the Knicks another open roster spot, which they can use either in a separate trade or even in the buyout market.
Opening up that roster spot to let Sims go could be more valuable than having him on the roster. However, Sims does bring a lot of value, continuity and chemistry to the team that goes unnoticed in the box score.
That will ultimately be what the decision comes down to when trying to decide if Sims is worth keeping or trading.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!