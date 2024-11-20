All Knicks

Knicks Center Making Most of Opportunity

The New York Knicks are giving their backup center a chance to prove himself.

Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Jericho Sims (20) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (28) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The backup center role for the New York Knicks is a precarious position, but right now, that spot belongs to fourth-year pro Jericho Sims.

Sims, 25, scored seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in the team's 134-106 win against the Washington Wizards on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, proving that he can be a force off the bench in 19 minutes of action.

Sims earned a start against the Brooklyn Nets last week when Karl-Anthony Towns was out with a knee injury, showing a sign of approval from coach Tom Thibodeau.

“He’s done a good job," Thibodeau said h/t Posting and Toasting. "Defensively he’s very good. As time goes on he’s gonna find when there’s overhelp to get out of his screens quicker and put pressure on the rim. He’s a freak athletically. I think having that vertical threat at the rim is huge for your offense.”

So far this season, Sims is averaging 1.9 points and 4.1 rebounds, but the stats don't tell the full story. He has been better on defense, and his knowledge of the Knicks' defensive system could put him in prime position to be the team's backup center throughout the entire season.

New York will likely look for backup centers on the trade market before the Feb. 6 deadline, and potentially the buyout market if things don't work out for the Knicks in there. But if Sims can find a way to continue producing and improving, the Knicks may feel like he is a better option than anyone else available on the open market.

Sims and the Knicks will look to extend their three-game winning streak as they take on the Phoenix Suns to start a four-game road trip. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on ESPN.

