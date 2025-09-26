Knicks Guard Wants to Get Loud
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson is going into his first season with the team, where he hopes his veteran experience and game will translate towards wins.
Clarkson hasn't won much as of late with the Utah Jazz, but he hopes new surroundings with the Knicks will help him reach a higher level of success. Clarkson spoke to The Athletic insider James Edwards III about what he hopes to provide to the roster.
“All of it’s communication,” Clarkson said via Edwards.
“For me, I’m going to be myself in between what’s going on already. I’m going to hang my hat on that. I’m going to make my changes or whatever I have to do to fit in here and play the right way. We’ll figure that out. Definitely, down the line, I think all the guys know if they show (the ball to me), it’s going to get in the air. The majority of the time I feel like I’m open. It comes with a grain of salt. I have to take good shots and play the right way, as well.”
Clarkson is expected to come off the bench for the Knicks and help the team with scoring, something he has done well over a long period of time.
“He’s a professional scorer,” Knicks head coach Mike Brown said via Edwards.
“Especially one coming off the bench, it means he knows how to play the game. He’s not just scoring. That’s what I like about him — he’s a capable passer. I like the mindset that he has. You want guys who aren’t afraid of the moment, who are willing to take the shot and go get it.
“The more guys that you have like that, that puts pressure and a little bit of fear on your opponent. When that ball touches their hands, if the opponent isn’t doing its job, that ball is going up and it’s probably going to go in.”
It will take time for Clarkson to get adjusted to the Knicks after several years with the Jazz, but he is expected to fill a big role for the team.
Brown can rely on him to score while Jalen Brunson is sitting on the bench. The team wants to give Brunson and the starters more rest this season to give them healthier legs in the playoffs, but the Knicks were hesitant to sit their star point guard for fear that they would give up too much offense.
If Clarkson can fill in those gaps, it could make a huge difference for the Knicks moving forward.
