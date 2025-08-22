Knicks’ Josh Hart Should Expect Role Change
The New York Knicks are undergoing many changes this offseason, including a swapping of head coaches from Tom Thibodeau to Mike Brown.
With Brown on board, there could be a move in the starting lineup to go from Josh Hart to Mitchell Robinson.
The reason behind starting Robinson is to take Towns away from the center position. Towns is a strong offensive player who needs to be in the starting five, but his defense is average at best.
In the postseason, Towns' defense was exposed, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers. That's why Brown might decide to go with Robinson in the starting lineup during the regular season.
Hart is also led the league in minutes per game, so there is a lot of mileage maxing out on the body. Hart might not be as durable this year as he was in the 2024-25 season.
The Knicks need Hart to be one of the biggest parts of their team if they want to be successful in the 2025-26 campaign. His defense and energy is important for the Knicks and each championship contender needs a player like Hart in order to succeed.
If Hart can find a way to be as strong off the bench as he was in the starting lineup, the Knicks will have one of the strongest second units in the league.
Under Thibodeau, the Knicks didn't put a ton of stock into their second unit. Sometimes, the bench would consist of just two or three players, especially in the playoffs. With Hart leading the way, the Knicks bench would be off to a strong start.
Hart wouldn't be the only piece of the Knicks bench that would shine. He would complement well with the likes of Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, both of whom signed with the Knicks in free agency this summer.
Miles McBride is also coming back and could be looking to take a step in the right direction entering his fifth season in the league.
Hart complements everyone on the roster, so wherever he is set up for the season should put the Knicks on a path towards success.
