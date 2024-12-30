Knicks' Josh Hart Keeps It Simple

All Knicks

Josh Hart is dominating the simple, and that's helping the New York Knicks tremendously.

Dec 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) lays up during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
New York Knicks forward Josh Hart doesn't treat basketball like rocket science. Instead, it's still the same old game with a ball and a hoop that he played as a kid.

Now, he's playing it for millions of dollars at the highest level in the world, but that doesn't change much about how he views the game.

“My game is very simple," Hart said. "I don’t go out there and try to do ball screens and 18 dribbles, dribble combos, and all that. I keep it simple. If I don’t have a layup or a shot, I swing the ball, get these guys involved and fit in around them.”

Hart is the ultimate glue guy for the Knicks. He is able to be a tool for each one of his teammates on the floor and help them with their own individual games, and every team needs a player like that in order to be successful.

By keeping things simple, Hart is having the best season of his career. Hart is averaging a career-best 14.2 points per game while making nearly 70 percent of his 2-point field goal attempts. That has turned into his bread and butter and reason behind a simplistic game.

“It is just something simple," Hart said. "I always feel I finish well at the rim. For my size, I think I have been one of the best finishers at the rim for the last several years. Plus, it is something I take pride in. Obviously with [Karl-Anthony Towns] we have an additional space out there. I work on layups all the time so that helps.”

If Hart can keep things simple, it can lead to a long postseason run for the Knicks this season.

Hart and the Knicks are returning to the court tonight for the second of a two-game series against the Washington Wizards. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

