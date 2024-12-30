Knicks Celebrate OG Anunoby Trade Anniversary
It's been one year since the New York Knicks acquired OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn from the Toronto Raptors for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and a future second-round pick.
While there are many pieces to the trade, the most notable has been Anunoby, who has completely transformed the shape of the Knicks as we know it.
There have been ups and downs during Anunoby's first year with the Knicks, but he has raised the potential of the franchise, and they wouldn't be where they are without him. He has been injured throughout the year, but the hope that he has brought to the Knicks shouldn't go unnoticed.
One could argue that without Anunoby, trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns aren't made, so the deal was the first domino towards becoming one of the true contenders in the Eastern Conference.
The biggest knock on the Anunoby trade has been his health. He was injured back in February and March after a sizzling start in January for the team. Then, he was hurt again during the team's playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, and that was a big part of the reason why the Knicks couldn't get past the second round of the postseason.
There was some uncertainty in the summer in regards to whether he would re-sign with the Knicks, but he signed a long-term deal keeping him in the Big Apple for the next five years for $212.5 million, making him the highest-paid player on the team.
Since then, Anunoby has established himself as the defensive centerpiece for the Knicks, and in order to compete for championships, you need a player like that.
If the future is like anything from this first year, the Knicks hope Anunoby can continue to be that for them for many years to come.
