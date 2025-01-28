Knicks Stars Ease Up on Josh Hart After NFC Championship
The New York Knicks played with a heavy Hart on Monday night.
It obviously didn't effect them much, as New York subjected the Memphis Grizzlies in a 143-106 shellacking at Madison Square Garden. That win came just over 24 hours after a similar shutdown, that of Hart's beloved Washington Commanders in the 2024-25 NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field.
The lead-up to Monday's game was no doubt facetiously stressful for Hart, as he likely had to deal with teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns upon his arrival to MSG. Brunson and Towns are die-hard fans of the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington's conquerors by a 55-23 final, one that clinched the team's third Super Bowl trip in the last eight seasons.
While Brunson and Hart reportedly discussed making an "entertaining" bet on Sunday's game, the former showed apparent mercy, partly believing that Hart's presence at Lincoln Financial Field was punishment enough.
"I let him live," Brunson said in video from SNY. "See, I'm a good friend. I did put his location out there, so I think that was enough."
Apparently unable to watch the carnage, Hart left the game before the fourth quarter began, a theory that Brunson gleefully shared on X before he proved it by using an app to share confirmation that he indeed left the stadium. Hart perhaps got the last laugh, reasoning that he left early because "one of us has to play defense" against Memphis.
Brunson watched Sunday's game with Towns, who was not as forgiving as the point guard.
"Not safe for work!" Towns said with a smirk when asked he was said to Hart after the game (h/t New York Basketball on X). "I can tell you one thing, though: me and JB watched the game together ... I can confirm all the reports he said!"
Fortunately for the Knicks (31-16), the trio was able to put gridiron differences aside to put forth one of the most, if not the most, complete efforts of the season: true to Hart's word, he showed up on the defensive end as the team forced 26 turnovers from the hands of the Grizzlies, the highest-scoring team in the NBA.
Towns had a 24-point, 11-rebounds double-double while Hart pulled in 10 boards. Brunson had 20 points on the night despite landing in early foul trouble.
Five games separate the Knicks from their Super Bowl parties, as the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in the game's 59th edition on Feb. 9. The trek begins on Wednesday when New York hosts the Denver Nuggets (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
