All Knicks

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Feeling After Timberwolves Game

Karl-Anthony Towns played against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time with the New York Knicks.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to pass as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time in his 10-year career, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Just weeks ago, Towns was traded by the Wolves to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick, marking the end of an era for Minnesota.

Towns had the chance to play some of his former teammates in the preseason and he shared his thoughts after the game.

“It’s weird being on the other side but seeing the Timberwolves jersey," Towns said postgame h/t Posting and Toasting. "A lot of emotions. I had amazing moments and years of my life in Minnesota, a place I call home, so... guys that are not just teammates but they’re my brothers, real-life brothers. Wild day.”

Even though he is new to the Knicks, the team has made him feel welcome after nine years with the team that drafted him.

“They’ve been patient with me and continue to find ways to try to help me in this process," Towns said.

The Knicks will have to continue to be patient with Towns as he adjusts to life in New York City with a new franchise that doesn't have much time to waste as the team looks to contend for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Towns knows a thing or two about reaching the Conference Finals, a feat he accomplished last season with the Wolves, which snapped a 20-year drought for the franchise.

The Knicks brought Towns in so that they could break that curse, so the sooner the four-time All-Star is able to get past this learning curve, the better off the team will be.

Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News