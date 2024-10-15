Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Shares Feeling After Timberwolves Game
For the first time in his 10-year career, New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.
Just weeks ago, Towns was traded by the Wolves to the Knicks for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, Keita Bates-Diop and a future first-round pick, marking the end of an era for Minnesota.
Towns had the chance to play some of his former teammates in the preseason and he shared his thoughts after the game.
“It’s weird being on the other side but seeing the Timberwolves jersey," Towns said postgame h/t Posting and Toasting. "A lot of emotions. I had amazing moments and years of my life in Minnesota, a place I call home, so... guys that are not just teammates but they’re my brothers, real-life brothers. Wild day.”
Even though he is new to the Knicks, the team has made him feel welcome after nine years with the team that drafted him.
“They’ve been patient with me and continue to find ways to try to help me in this process," Towns said.
The Knicks will have to continue to be patient with Towns as he adjusts to life in New York City with a new franchise that doesn't have much time to waste as the team looks to contend for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.
Towns knows a thing or two about reaching the Conference Finals, a feat he accomplished last season with the Wolves, which snapped a 20-year drought for the franchise.
The Knicks brought Towns in so that they could break that curse, so the sooner the four-time All-Star is able to get past this learning curve, the better off the team will be.
Make sure you bookmark New York Knicks On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!