Knicks Star Predicted to Reach Career High
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a rather inauspicious start this season, going 1-2 over their first three games. Most recently, they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Knicks will obviously need some time to gel with all of their new roster moves, so there is no need to panic just yet.
Of course, the biggest addition is Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been a bit of a mixed bag early on. However, we all know how talented Towns is, and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has some big expectations for the former No. 1 overall pick this season.
Interestingly enough, Bailey is predicting Towns to average a career high in assists.
"Karl-Anthony Towns settled into a reduced role as both a scorer and playmaker for the Timberwolves last season, but he's shown some upside as a passer that will be unleashed with the New York Knicks," Bailey wrote. " ... What really suggests that he should top his previous high of 4.8 assists per game is coach Tom Thibodeau's willingness to let his big men create a bit."
Bailey then cites Julius Randle's uptick in assists in New York, and even Isaiah Hartenstein was able to facilitate a bit.
We haven't seen much from Towns in that department just yet, as the four-time All-Star has totaled just six assists over the first three contests. However, Towns has shown to be a willing passer, and with the Knicks having so many other viable weapons, Bailey's prediction makes sense.
Towns is averaging 15.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game thus far. There is no question the 28-year-old's volume will dip this season, as evidenced by the fact that he is logging just 9.3 field-goal attempts a night.
And with that, Towns may pass the ball more, which will result in an increase in assist numbers.
Towns has posted 3.2 assists per game throughout his career.
