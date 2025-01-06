Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Questionable vs. Magic

All Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns may not play for the New York Knicks tonight against the Orlando Magic.

Jan 1, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) reacts after makes a three point basket during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks are getting ready to face off against the Orlando Magic tonight at home, but they may not have a key player for them on the court.

According to Orlando Magic On SI reporter Mason Williams, big man Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable for tonight's game with a knee injury.

Towns hurt his knee late in the Knicks' 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, where he had a game-high 44 points for New York.

Joining Towns on the injury report for the Knicks is Deuce McBride, who is questionable with a hamstring strain. Jalen Brunson is probable with tightness in his right calf.

McBride has missed the past three games, so there's a chance he may not see the floor again tonight. The Knicks should want to be cautious about anything with hamstrings given the long season ahead.

For the Magic, they will be without Paolo Banchero (return to competition conditioning), Franz Wagner (oblique), Jalen Suggs (back), Gary Harris (hamstring) and Moe Wagner (torn ACL), so the Knicks may look at the shorthanded Orlando squad and play it safe with some of their injured players.

Tipoff for tonight's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

