Draymond Green Makes Wild Claim About Knicks Star's Absence
New York Knicks fans are calling a technical foul against Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
The latest episode of Green's eponymous web series went viral for the wrong reasons on Thursday, as his theory behind the recent one-game departure of Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns drew severe backlash. Towns sat out of Tuesday's game against Green and Golden State due to personal reasons.
It has since been revealed that Towns was grieving alongside longtime partner Jordyn Woods, who lost a close friend to cancer earlier this week. Green, however, believed that Towns was trying to avoid a defensive matchup with new Warrior Jimmy Butler, who came over in a deadline deal with the Miami Heat.
"Some would say that he didn't play because Jimmy was in the building, I don't know," Green told co-host and former Knick/Warrior Baron Davis. "I saw KAT's pops yesterday at the game and it's always love, I've got made love for the OG. His pops is an incredible man. But yeah, they said KAT ain't playing because Jimmy came into town."
Green reasoned that Towns didn't want to face Butler, with whom he held a contentious relationship during their shared days on a Minnesota Timberwolves team led by current Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. Green also admitted he "didn't look that deep into what [Towns'] injury was," even though the injury report mentioned that the center had encountered a personal cause.
In Green's defense, the episode was recorded and released before Woods offered further clarity on the situation, as she revealed that she had to "bury one of the closest people to me" in an X post on Thursday. However, Woods' prior X post of "F*** Cancer," posted on Tuesday during the Knicks and Warriors' interconference clash, should've hinted to Green that something tragic had occurred and that basketball had nothing to do with his departure.
Fans roundly ripped Green for his theory, especially after Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard referenced it on "First Thing's First" on Thursday. Towns offered a heartfelt tribute to Woods' friend on his Instagram story, one that featured a photo of them during his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Towns is expected to return to the Knicks' lineup on Thursday when they open a five-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers (10 p.m. ET, TNT). The swing concludes with a rematch against Golden State, which is set to be staged next Saturday night in San Francisco.
