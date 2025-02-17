Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Sees Instant Impact of All-Star Change
The New York Knick known as "KAT" seemed to think that his latest All-Star Game experience was up to scratch.
Karl-Anthony Towns appeared in his fifth NBA All-Star Game on Sunday and endured its third different format: Towns previously partook in exhibitions assembled by conference and fantasy draft settings and Sunday saw him engage in the four-team tournament set-up. Towns' team, "Chuck's Global Stars," was curated by Charles Barkley and reached the championship round and fell to a group of "OGs" gathered by Barkley's fellow NBA legend and TNT colleague Shaquille O'Neal.
The Knicks' center leaped into the prevalent discussion about the latest attempt to add juice to the exhibition, one where the tournament gimmick was roundly criticized by viewers of the professional and amateur variety. Towns, however, wasn't as harsh, calling the three-game set-up "great" in the aftermath.
"I thought the competition was up and I think we did a great job of giving the fans a show," Towns said, per notes from the NBA. "I hope the fans appreciate it."
Towns took advantage of last year's lack of defensive effort: during the 2024 main event in Indianapolis, he became just the fourth player in the exhibition's history to reach 50 points in a single All-Star Game, joining Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, and Anthony Davis. His half-hundred, however, was far from enough to make a dent in the Western Conference's 211-186 deficit to the East.
This time around, the game clock was turned off as each of the three games played to a target score of 40. Towns had a total of 14 points, hitting a couple of three against Jalen Brunson and "Kenny's Young Stars" in game one before getting eight more in the finale.
Some bemoaned the long wait the Global Stars endured: they sat through part two of the tournament, a showdown between the OG's and Rising Star competition's champions coached by Candace Parker, and the championship game itself saw a lengthy interruption to commemorate TNT's final broadcast of the All-Star activities before rights return to NBC next year. The Global Stars trailed 11-1 at the time of the stoppage and fell by a 41-25 final thanks in part to a dominant showing from Brown and local hero/game MVP Stephen Curry.
But Towns was in no mood to make excuses.
"We keep talking about the break, but both teams had to deal with the break," he said. "So there's no excuses."
Towns chose to focus on the good times that All-Star Weekend had to offer, particularly his showdown with Brunson in the opening act. The Global Stars never trailed after Towns sank his first deep three-pointer, one he commemorated with a cruel imitation of Brunson's famous hand-to-mouth celebration. Towns called the showdown with Brunson the "highlight" of his weekend, which also included a reunion with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammate Anthony Edwards.
Towns also brings home a new title with him, as he and Gabe Vincent of the Los Angeles Lakers were elected as new vice presidents of the National Basketball Players Association's executive board.
"It means a lot to be in the position that I've been watching for 10 years now, just grow and mature," Towns said in reflection. "The PA has done a fantastic job of progressing the game forward. I'm very happy and humbled that I've been picked by my peers to represent all of us, and I'm excited for the opportunity."
Towns returns to work for the Knicks on Thursday night when he and Brunson face off against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
