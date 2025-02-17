Knicks Stars Thank Fans After All-Star Game
The New York Knicks had fun, and that's all that matters.
While the latest edition of the NBA's All-Star Weekend endured a mostly negative response from the viewing public, the Knicks' representatives were nonetheless grateful in the aftermath. Manhattan had two delegates, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns, who became the first metropolitan pair elected to appear in the main event's starting lineup since 1975.
Towns acknowledged his triumph in the popular vote, which saw him set a Knicks record for most tallies gained in the fan demographic.
"Welcoming me home, and for the fans, such a big trade to happen for them to welcome me with open arms back home, and my teammates and coaching staff just really maximized my talent," Towns said in notes from the league. "It's a testament to them. It's a humbling experience to come back home and be shown so much love."
A New Jersey native, Towns has helped raise the Knicks' championship case to a new level. Behind a season statistical double-double for Towns (24.7 points, career-high 10.3 rebounds), the Knicks sit in third place on the Eastern Conference leaderboard despite his arrival headlining a new look and style for the franchise.
Towns appeared on "Chuck's Global Stars" during the four-team tournament on Sunday night and reached the championship finale, one that saw Charles Barkley's battalion soundly defeated by Shaquille O'Neal's "OGs" by a 41-25 final.
Getting to the final required the end of Brunson's dream of mid-winter glory, as the Global Stars disposed of "Kenny's Young Stars" in the tournament format's maiden voyage. Towns scored six points in the opening stanza on two three-pointers, which were heralded by an imitation of Brunson's beloved hand-to-mouth celebration.
Despite the mock humiliation, Brunson was nonetheless also grateful for his experience, thanking Knicks fans for allowing him to experience the Association's in-season festivities with his family.
THANK YOU to the Knicks fan base and everyone who has supported me since day 1!" Brunson said in a Sunday night X post. "Wouldn’t have been here without your votes! Love being able to represent you guys and I don’t take it for granted! Much love!!"
With All-Star Weekend behind them, Brunson and Towns get back to business on Thursday night when they lead the Knicks (36-18) into battle against the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG).
