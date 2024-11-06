Knicks Center Takes Lesson From Rockets Loss
It's only been a week since New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in a game against the Miami Heat. However, he's been unable to match that total in the two games combined since.
The Detroit Pistons and Houston Rockets' defenses were able to find ways to contain Towns, holding him to under 50 percent shooting from the field.
Towns spoke about having to adapt to different defensive looks teams give him game in and game out.
“I’ve seen a lot of defenses in my career, so I’m just going to be prepared for whatever the defense and the opponent’s game plan is," Towns said h/t Posting and Toasting.
Defenses around the league operate differently depending on the opponent, and adjustments for the offense are usually easier to make in a loss after a win. After the Knicks' loss to the Rockets earlier this week, Towns and his teammates will look to make some changes.
“I mean there’s always something to learn every game. I don’t think there’s a time we aren’t learning, especially in the playoffs. Obviously we’ve got to get there," Towns said. "You wish you could learn all these things and find ways to win. But obviously it’s an expensive lesson we went through [Monday]. We’re a team that’s growing and we’re going to continue to grow until the last horn. Good film to watch early in the season.”
The Knicks are only six games into the season, so there is a lot of room for growth and development as the season goes in. If the team can adapt to all of the different looks the rest of the league will give them, they will be in good shape in the grand scheme of everything.
The Knicks are back in action tonight against the Atlanta Hawks. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.
