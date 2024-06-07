Former Knicks Forward Takes Over NBA Finals Game 1
For former New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis, it was indeed easy being green, at least for one magic night.
Porzingis is one of the early heroes of the 2024 NBA Finals, as the former Manhattan franchise face scored 20 points off the bench in the Boston Celtics' 107-89 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the opening game on Thursday night. It was Porzingis' first action in over a month, as he had missed each of the Celtics' prior 10 games with a calf injury.
“KP essentially did exactly what we needed him to do the entire season,” Boston teammate Jayson Tatum said, per Chris Mannix of SI. “Whether it was punish switches or space the five-man and be in the corner, sometimes that might be going possessions without touching the ball or it may be when they’re switching, we give him the ball five times in a row. I give KP a lot of credit."
"Somebody as talented as he is and, obviously as tall as he is, a lot of big guys may be stuck in their ways doing what makes him comfortable. He got outside his comfort zone a little bit and it made us a better team.”
Porzingis set the tone for Boston's Game 1 dominance, scoring 18 of his points during the creation of a 63-42 halftime lead. He was responsible for nine points of a 15-2 run to close out the opening period, a five-minute stretch that also included a rejection of TD Garden public enemy Kyrie Irving. It was one of three rejections for Porzingis, who also pulled in six rebounds.
Many viewed the signing of Porzingis, perhaps best-known for his original NBA days with the Knicks upon his arrival as the fourth overall pick in 2015, as the potential missing piece of a Boston title run when he joined the team last summer. He lived up to that billing and then some on Thursday night: after his early onslaught, Dallas never got closer than a brief cutdown to eight during the third quarter.
This series can be viewed as particularly personal to Porzingis, who was traded to Dallas from the Knicks in 2019. Injuries and postseason shortcomings, however, came to define his North Texas tenure, which ended with a trade to the Washington Wizards in 2022. Porzingis cleared the air in the aftermath of his early heroics, wishing no ill will on the Dallas franchise.
""It just wasn't perfect for us playing together, and it didn't work out," Porzingis said, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN. "There's no ill will, I don't think from their side. For sure, from my side, I don't think there should be. It just didn't work out, but I have nothing but love for Dallas and for my teammates and for everybody there."
Game 2 of the series will be staged on Sunday night in Boston (8 p.m. ET, ABC).
