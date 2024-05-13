Knicks Land Two Top Shooters in Latest Mock Draft
The New York Knicks are fighting in the middle of a playoff series, but focus will soon shift to the NBA Draft, which takes place from June 26-27.
The NBA Draft order was finalized yesterday with the lottery, and the Atlanta Hawks are on the clock with the No. 1 pick. The Knicks' draft didn't change as they weren't a lottery team, but they hold consecutive selections at Nos. 24 and 25, while also holding a second-round pick at No. 38.
With their No. 24 pick, they selected Miami's Kyshawn George in ESPN's latest mock draft.
"Teams are all over the board on George, but his shooting, playmaking and feel at his size make him a potential name on the rise in the pre-draft process," ESPN writes. "He'd be a big upside swing for the Knicks, who have amassed talent nicely and can go several different ways with their picks. George is an interesting gamble, as it's easy to see the role he could fill in the NBA, but he'll need to make a big leap in several key areas -- particularly scoring in the paint."
With the following pick, the Knicks took Pittsburgh's Carlton Carrington.
"The Knicks have strong depth and versatility at nearly every position and can afford to take a couple of swings on long-term upside if they decide to keep one or both of their first-round picks," ESPN writes. "Carrington is one of the youngest players in this draft and will need time to gain strength and add experience before he's ready to play a real role in the NBA, but his positional size, dynamic perimeter shooting and strong basketball instincts make him someone a team in this range could bet on."
The Knicks are a playoff-bound team with little room in the rotation for rookies, so there's a chance New York could trade one, or even both, of their picks here. Plus, coach Tom Thibodeau is notorious for not playing rookies, so whoever the Knicks bring in from this draft will be considered a long-term project. Look for them to play with the G League in Westchester next season.
