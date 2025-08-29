Knicks Veteran Guard Reunion Makes Sense
The New York Knicks have an open roster spot they can use before the start of training camp next month.
One player that could make sense for the Knicks is small forward Landry Shamet, who played with the team last season.
"Shamet was a member of the Knicks last season, and the franchise could reunite with the 28-year-old depending on how the [Malik] Beasley situation shakes out," The Athletic insider James Edwards III wrote.
"A veteran shooting guard, Shamet appeared in 50 games last season (he missed the first few months with a shoulder injury) and averaged roughly 15 minutes a game under former head coach Tom Thibodeau. Shamet knocked down nearly 40 percent of his 3s and competed defensively. It’s hard to see where Shamet would fit into the rotation since New York added Jordan Clarkson during free agency, but you can never have too much shooting and insurance on the wing."
Shamet signed with the Knicks just before training camp last season, but suffered a shoulder injury during the preseason. Shamet was waived, but he re-joined the organization as the No. 1 overall pick in the G League draft. The Westchester Knicks acquired the top selection in the trade in order to keep Shamet, retain his rights and have him rehab his injury under the team's watch.
He averaged 5.7 points per game in 50 appearances for the Knicks once he officially re-signed with the team in late December.
The two sides have reportedly been talking with one other throughout the summer, so a reunion between the two sides could still be in the works.
The Knicks are reportedly interested in several veterans, so Shamet isn't a slam dunk to be the final player on the 15-man roster going into the season.
The Knicks could benefit from the continuity from the previous season and Shamet has reliability as a veteran in his own right, but the front office has to figure out which player works best for the direction the team is trying to go in.
