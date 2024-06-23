All Knicks

Knicks Left Out in Top 10 Franchise Ranking

The New York Knicks have a storied franchise, but it isn't among the best in the NBA.

The New York Knicks have been around since the NBA's inception in 1946, already making them one of the most historic franchises in the league's history.

But are they in the top 10? Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey doesn't think so, putting the Knicks at No. 11 in his franchise ranking.

"The New York Knicks' recent history is grim. From 2001-02 through 2021-22, they had the worst winning percentage in the league," Bailey writes. "But there's a reason the Knicks are one of the most famous franchises in the history of professional sports, and it goes beyond geography (though that helps). From the start of the league through 2000-01, New York had the fourth most total wins in the league, trailing only the Lakers, Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers."

The top 10 include the Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics.

The Knicks won titles in 1970 and 1973, but have yet to win one since. That being said, they are one of 11 franchises to win multiple championships, which is why they are among the top 11. That being said, they've had the longest amount of time to win more and they haven't been able to capitalize.

It's been 25 years since the Knicks made the NBA Finals, and a win in the modern era would likely move them up the list. To that point, the Knicks are about as close to that third championship as they have been in a very long time.

Jalen Brunson is a top 10 player in the NBA, and there's an argument that he may not even be in his prime yet. On top of that, he's got excellent chemistry with his teammates and a front office dedicated to improving the team around him even further.

It only took 50 wins for the Knicks to be the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season, so the window is open for them to add that third championship banner in the rafters of Madison Square Garden and move up on the all-time franchise rankings.

