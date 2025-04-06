Knicks Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Hall of Fame Selection
New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony will be immortalized later this year after it was announced that he would be inducted into the Pro Basketball Hall of Fame.
Anthony played with the Knicks from 2011-17, helping the team reach the Eastern Conference Semifinals twice throughout his tenure with the team.
On top of his success with the Knicks, Anthony won a National Championship in college in his lone year at Syracuse and was part of four Olympics teams that medaled, including three golds in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
Anthony responded to the news that he would be inducted in the Class of 2025.
“When the call comes and in my case, I saw Springfield on the phone,” Anthony said on the televised announcement h/t NBA.com. “You know what time it is Springfield is on the phone. You know who it is. You get the phone call and you hear, ‘You’re in.’ And I think for me, it was a burden off of my shoulders.”
Anthony is being inducted in his first year of eligibility, and given how long his resume is, it's a well-deserved move.
"A 10-time NBA All-Star, Anthony was one of the most prolific scorers of his generation during his 19-year NBA career (2003-22)," NBA.com writes. "Selected third overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2003 after leading Syracuse to its first NCAA national championship in basketball as a freshman and earning Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors, Anthony averaged 22.5 points per game in his career and ranks 10th all-time in NBA scoring with 28,289 points. He earned All-NBA honors six times and won three Olympic gold medals (2008, ’12, ’16) as a key member of Team USA. Anthony led the NBA in scoring in 2012-13 (28.7). Anthony was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team in 2021."
Anthony and the rest of the Class of 2025 will officially be inducted on Sept. 5-6 in Springfield, Mass.
