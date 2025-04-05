Former Knicks Guard Heading into Basketball Hall of Fame
Carmelo Anthony will have some New York Knicks company when he’s inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Billy Donovan was revealed to be part of Springfield’s Class of 2025 on Saturday amidst the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four festivities in San Antonio. Best-known for his championship affairs as the head coach at the University of Florida, Donovan played his sole NBA season with the Knicks in 1987-88.
That year, he averaged 2.4 points per game alongside 2.0 assists with a 40.4 field goal percentage.
Currently the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, Donovan has earned over 900 victories between his collegiate and professional affairs.
A Rockville Centre, NY native from Long Island, Donovan previously starred for Rick Pitino’s squad at Providence, earning All-Big East honors twice. He’d later reunite with Pitino during his lone NBA excursion and later joined his coaching staff at Kentucky.
Donovan began his head coaching career at Marshall and won the Southern Confernece’s Coach of the Year title in 1995. That attracted the attention of the Gators, who reached the Final Four on four occasions and won six regular season conference titles under his watch.
In addition to his current duties with the Bulls, Donovan has also coached the Oklahoma City Thunder.
