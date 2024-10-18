Knicks Exec Predicted to Win Major Award
The New York Knicks were one of the busiest teams in the NBA this past summer, achieving the rare feat of swinging two blockbuster trades in one offseason.
First, the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in July. Then, late last month, New York struck a shocking deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves to land Karl-Anthony Towns.
As a result, New York has one of the most impressive rosters in the league, and it could result in the team contending for a championship this season.
For that reason, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus is predicting Knicks president Leon Rose to win the Executive of the Year award.
"The Knicks made sacrifices, including Donte DiVincenzo, Julius Randle and draft currency. But the team is arguably the Eastern Conference's biggest threat to the Boston Celtics' chance to repeat," Pincus wrote. "The team will finish with a top-five record (if not higher), and Rose will be honored for what he and his staff accomplished this summer."
There is no question that New York is flawed. It seriously lacks depth across the board, and its top defensive big man, Mitchell Robinson, will be sidelined until at least January.
However, it's hard to look at what Rose accomplished over the last several months and thumb your nose at it. And you know what? He may not be done dealing, either.
Rose was named Knicks president back in March 2020, and since then, he has slowly but surely transformed the franchise from a laughing stock into a legitimate—and maybe even elite—playoff ballclub.
New York won 50 games last season, marking the first time the team hit that mark since 2013 and only the third time the Knicks have done it this century overall.
With the acquisitions Rose made during the offseason, New York should be able to exceed its 2024 win total. We'll see if things fall into place for the Knicks this year.
