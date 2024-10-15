Knicks Named Trade Destination For Former DPOY
The New York Knicks were very busy during the offseason, swinging blockbuster trades for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. But are they done dealing?
Thanks to the trades the Knicks made, their depth is sorely lacking, and they one area in which they need serious assistance is on the wing.
So it should come as no surprise that Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has named Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart as a potential trade target for New York.
"They're leveraged to the hilt, already have one of the best-fitting starting lineups in the NBA, and could reach a breaking point if they aggregate more outgoing contracts," Bailey wrote of the Knicks. And that's almost certainly what they'd have to do to land Marcus Smart, their latest rumored trade target."
However, Bailey feels that New York should pursue the defensive wiz regardless.
"Still, even if it might be hard to cobble together a decent second unit after such a trade, a top six of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Bridges, OG Anunoby, KAT and Smart would rival just about any other in the league," he wrote.
As Bailey noted, the Knicks have already been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Smart, who the Grizzlies landed in a trade with the Boston Celtics in 2023.
Smart is definitely not an elite offensive threat, but he is one of the best defensive players in basketball and won the Defensive Player of the Year award during the 2021-22 campaign.
The 30-year-old was limited to just 20 games last season due to injury and averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over 30.3 minutes a night on 43.0/31.3/76.8 shooting splits.
Smart's grit and basketball IQ would absolutely help a Knicks team that is attempting to make a championship run this season.
The Oklahoma State product also comes with a ton of playoff experience from his Celtics days.
