Knicks Linked to Pacers Center
The New York Knicks are looking for ways to fill the final roster spot on their team.
One option suggested by SNY contributor David Vertsberger is adding Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant.
"One position the Knicks may want to heavily consider using this spot for is the center spot. Their current rotation is made up of Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, and if they start the double-big lineup, this essentially leaves them one backup five to start the year," Vertsberger wrote.
"They have interesting alternative options at the center like sliding newly-signed Guerschon Yabusele down a position or playing OG Anunoby there, and can always move Robinson back to the bench. However, signing a depth piece at the position like Thomas Bryant gives them more security in case injuries hit."
"Fans will remember Bryant from his timely threes against the Knicks in the conference finals. He’s now bounced between five teams in his eight-year NBA career, but can step in in a pinch with some offensive rebounding and rim deterrence."
Bryant, 28, averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds in 56 appearances for the Pacers this season. He was acquired early in the season in a trade with the Miami Heat, who added him ahead of the 2023-24 season.
Bryant, a Rochester, N.Y. native, began his career as a second-round pick in the 2017 NBA Draft out of Indiana, where he played for two years under head coach Tom Crean. He played his rookie season for the Los Angeles Lakers before he was traded to the Washington Wizards in 2018.
Bryant spent four years with Washington from 2018-22 before returning to the Lakers in free agency. He was traded to the Denver Nuggets in 2023, where he helped his team win the NBA Finals.
Bryant's postseason experience makes him an intriguing option for the Knicks, even though they don't need a center all that much. Adding him would give the team some flexibility with Mitchell Robinson and Guerschon Yabusele and bring some much-needed championship experience to the roster.
If Bryant joins the Knicks, it may not make the biggest impact, but the roster will be slightly improved.
