Knicks, Lakers Could Pull Off Blockbuster Trade
The New York Knicks might need to go back to the drawing board this offseason if they fall short of their goals once again.
The Knicks swung for the fences last offseason, trading for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns in hopes of advancing further in the playoffs. However, they still appear to be a step behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics and are slated for a third consecutive second-round exit.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests a trade that would send Knicks forward OG Anunoby to the Los Angeles Lakers for Dalton Knecht, Rui Hachimura and Dorian Finney-Smith.
"The Knicks gave Anunoby $212 million last offseason before trading for Mikal Bridges. Moving Anunoby now frees up a lot of future money while making the top-heavy Knicks deeper overall," Swartz writes.
"A New York team featuring Jalen Brunson, Knecht, Bridges, Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns with Hachimura, Finney-Smith, Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride is better balanced overall and gives the team more shooting from the wing."
"Owed an average of $44 million over the next four years, Anunoby has become a very expensive role player for the Knicks. Trading him makes it easier to sign Bridges to a long-term deal and avoid running the starters into the ground during the regular season," he continued.
It's hard to imagine the Knicks moving on from Anunoby so soon after signing him to a five-year deal, but if the team feels that he isn't worth the investment, they could put out some feelers to see if he has any buyers.
The Lakers would send back three players that would give the Knicks more depth, and even though Tom Thibodeau likes to keep his rotations tight, this could be a move that allows him to adopt a new approach without sacrificing too much.
