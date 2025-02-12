Knicks Lose OG Anunoby vs. Pacers
Once again, the New York Knicks will have to find a way to beat the Indiana Pacers without OG Anunoby.
Per James Edwards III of The Athletic, Anunoby will miss his fourth consecutive game with a foot sprain. The Knicks (34-18) are on the road to face the Indiana Pacers in a rematch of last postseason Eastern Conference Semifinal series.
Tuesday also marks the Knicks' penultimate game before the 2025 All-Star Game. Anunoby plreviously missed most of the seven-game set against the Pacers with hamstring issues. He was able to briefly play in Game 7 but the pain proved too nagging to continue after the opening minutes, indirectly leading to the Knicks' elimination.
Precious Achiuwa has gotten the starts in Anunoby's place but Miles McBride stepped in for the second half of Saturday's game against the defending champion Boston Celtics. The Knicks certainly missed Anunoby's defense on Saturday, as they let Jayson Tatum score 40 en route to a 131-104 defeat.
On the visitors' side, Myles Turner (neck strain) has been downgraded to out for Wednesday's game. Thomas Bryant will likely get the start while a door has opened for Jahlil Okafor, just signed to a 10-day contract, to play his first NBA minutes in four years.
