Knicks Lose Two Starters vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks will tip off the second half of the 2024-25 season without two of their traditional starting five.
The Knicks confirmed that OG Anunoby will miss his sixth consecutive game, sitting out of Thursday's return to action against the Chicago Bulls with a sprained foot. Anunoby joins Josh Hart among the maimed, as the latter is missing his second game with knee soreness.
This is the first time that the Knicks (36-18) have been without two of their regular starting men this men. Precious Achiuwa and Miles McBride will start in the paces of Anunoby and Hart, the latter returning to the fold after missing most of the Knicks' Feb. 12 game against Atlanta with a rib ailment.
While the Knicks no doubt resemble greater contenders when Anunoby is in the lineup, New York has been able to survive while he has been sidelined, going 4-1 since he left Feb. 1's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers with non-contact pain. Achiuwa has mostly stepped forward in his place while McBride is getting his first start of the season and 19th in his Knicks career.
In a slight boost, the Knicks announced that little-used rookie Pacome Dadiet would be available to them on Thursday night, per James Edwards III of The Athletic. Dadiet is stationed in White Plains for the G League Knicks' showdown against Delaware at Westchester County Center.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!