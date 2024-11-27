Knicks Guard Returns From Injury and Instantly Impresses
The New York Knicks blew out the Denver Nuggets on Monday night, 145-118. In a win that saw the Knicks control the game throughout, there were plenty of milestones to point out. The most obvious was OG Anunoby scoring a career-high 40 points and Jalen Brunson dishing out a career-high 17 assists, however, New York's bench saw some important play from its sixth man.
Miles McBride returned from a left knee injury after missing the previous five games and did not disappoint in Denver. Against the Nuggets, McBride put up 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes of action. The guard also impressed in the shooting department, going 5-for-9 from the field and 3-for-6 from three.
McBride had his own career milestone on Monday night as well, reaching 1,000 points on his second-to-last basket of the game, a driving layup.
"Deuce" has stepped up once again this season to be the team's best player off the bench in the absence of Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa. On a thin bench, McBride has kept the offense going when starters aren't in the game, averaging 10.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals this season. He's been scoring on solid efficiency too, shooting 45.0% from the field and 39.1% from three.
It's also relieving to see McBride playing at a high level immediately upon his return. The 6-foot-2 point guard was seen warming up before the Knicks' 121-106 loss to the Utah Jazz on Saturday but looked slower in his movements. His impressive return was somewhat surprising in that aspect.
New York will head to Dallas to play the Mavericks on ESPN, tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then the team will head to Charlotte to take on the Hornets in an NBA Cup game before heading home to face the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden. If the Knicks can finish out this week and five-game road trip on a strong note, the team will surely move up in the standings and be considered the contender they were at the start of the season.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Jalen Brunson Nearly Became Knicks Enemy
- Anunoby, Brunson, Knicks Set Career-Bests in Denver
- Anunoby Living Up to End of Bargain
- Liberty Year In Review: Leonie Fiebich
- Bridges Agrees With Benching