Knicks Make Statement With Game 1 Win
The New York Knicks are making their presence felt after a massive comeback to win Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.
The Knicks trailed by 16 points going into the locker room at halftime, but they managed to make up that deficit by allowing just 16 points from the Celtics in the fourth quarter before winning the game in overtime.
The Athletic insider James Edwards III praised the team's resiliency when facing adversity.
"The Knicks went into Boston as major underdogs after losing all four regular-season games against the Celtics and getting pummeled in three of the four," Edwards wrote.
"New York has showed throughout the season that it is a resilient group, and that popped up again in the postseason, first in a dogfight series against the Detroit Pistons and again in Game 1 against Boston, coming back from 20 points to win," Edwards continued.
"It looked early like Boston once again would run New York out of the building. However, Boston couldn’t make a 3-point shot, yet continued to take them. New York turned up its defensive intensity and got shots to fall late in the game, primarily from [Jalen] Brunson. The bulk of his 29 points came in the fourth quarter."
This isn't the first comeback from the Knicks in the postseason, and there's a chance that it may not be the last. The Knicks have proven to be more of a second half team during the playoffs so far, and that just may have to be how they win these games.
Brunson is the Clutch Player of the Year for a reason, and his ability to help lead his team to victory in the moments that matter most make the Knicks a very difficult team to beat in the playoffs.
