Knicks Star Could See Big Pay Cut
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges could soon see the rubber meet the road when it comes to his future in the Big Apple.
Bridges, 28, has one year left on his contract with the Knicks, and it could be his last if he and the team don't reach an agreement on an extension.
Empire Sports Media writer Dylan Backer questioned whether Bridges would take less than what he could make with another team.
"Bridges’ looming extension was one of the key talking points heading into the summer. New York traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges last offseason, so keeping him around might be more ideal," Backer wrote.
"However, how much Bridges will sign for remains the question, and it could have a major impact on how the Knicks can tweak the roster. In the age of the second apron, teams have to be more considerate about their finances to avoid being hard-capped."
Bridges can sign a four-year deal worth $156 million, which would put the Knicks in a bit of a bind financially. They are already paying over $20 million to Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in the 2026-27 campaign, and that's before any other additions are made to the team.
The starting five is what the Knicks dreamed of for years, but after missing out on a championship in their first year together, many are questioning how much longer this core has.
The Knicks don't want to trade Bridges, as evidenced by acquiring him for five first-round picks last summer, but if a deal isn't struck and if the former Villanova star isn't willing to sacrifice, it could spark the end of the former No. 10 overall pick's run with New York.
