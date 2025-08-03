Knicks' Mikal Bridges Extension Has Major Implications
The New York Knicks are excited after extending Mikal Bridges' contract for four more years.
The deal will pay Bridges $150 million with a player option in the 2029-30 season, but the contract has a wrinkle that will affect the Knicks for a long time.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn explained the financial implications of Bridges' new contract.
"The Knicks have managed their finances about as intentionally as any team in basketball. They have deftly managed to duck the second apron for the second straight season. However, the way their contracts were structured, it was always likely that New York would find the second apron for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 campaigns -- assuming the front office decides to keep the team together," Quinn wrote.
"Depending where the Knicks draft and whether Guerschon Yabusele picks up his player option, New York was looking at somewhere between $45 million to $55 million in room beneath the second apron. If Bridges starts his new deal at the highest possible salary, he'll cost around $33.5 million for the 2026-27 season. However, the Knicks will only have nine players under contract, eight if Yabusele opts out. Mitchell Robinson is not among them. if Robinson is re-signed and the roster is filled out, New York should bolt far above the second apron."
The Knicks will have to pay up to keep Bridges, but this is a move they are willing to make.
The Knicks have emphasized how focused they are at winning a championship, even if it means footing the bill on the second apron.
The move is another sign that the Knicks are committed to building a true championship contender, which should have fans extremely excited for what's to come in the Big Apple.
