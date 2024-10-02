All Knicks

Knicks Under-the-Radar Stars Excited to Play Together

The New York Knicks have created a dynamic duo on the wing.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) talks to New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks want to have one of the best wing duos in the NBA, and they might have that in OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges.

The Knicks traded for Anunoby back in December from the Toronto Raptors and signed him to a long-term extension just before the start of free agency, but they felt like he needed a sidekick on the perimeter. That's why the Knicks then traded a boatload of draft picks to the Brooklyn Nets in order to acquire Bridges, and now the two are set to become teammates, wreaking havoc on everyone in their path.

"It will be fun," Anunoby said of Bridges via SNY. "He's a great player offensively and defensively. I think it just starts tomorrow [with] practice. We should keep growing and building, learning each other. It will be pretty fun."

Anunoby wasn't very animated in his response, but you could still tell that he is looking forward to playing with his new teammate. Bridges also shared the same sentiment when asked at media day about playing with Anunoby.

"I know that idea of me and OG," Bridges said of Anunoby via SNY. "I've been a fan of OG for a while, happy he's on my side and I think that with Thibs and all the players we have, we are trying to aim to be a really good defensive team."

Admirers from afar are now teammates in the Big Apple, and each player brings a lot to the table defensively by themselves, so to put the two besides one another on the same team with Jalen Brunson running point guard and Karl-Anthony Towns in the post is a potential lethal combination.

The pair has promise, but they need to iron out the kinks during training camp so that things run smooth during the regular season.

