Knicks' Mike Brown Shouldn't Get Comfortable
Mike Brown is settling in as the next head coach for the New York Knicks, but this is a job that isn't the same compared to his previous stops.
Brown, 55, has coached in the NBA for nearly three decades, serving as an assistant with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors, while leading as the head coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers and most recently, the Sacramento Kings.
Brown has won four championships throughout his career as an assistant and made it to the NBA Finals as a head coach in 2007 with the Cavaliers. All of that experience should help the Knicks in the upcoming season, but Brown was brought in for results.
The Knicks need him to produce results as the team's championship contender window isn't getting any wider. With the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics dealing with major injuries to their stars, the Knicks will enter next season as one of the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the Finals.
New York hopes that the addition of Brown will help the team foster a different look to help get over the hump of the playoffs. The Knicks have one four playoff series in the last three years, but have zero Finals appearances to show for it.
The pressure is already on for Brown even though he's months away from training camp. Once he gets his team in the same room, that's when the ball will have to start rolling.
Teams have been unafraid to fire coaches in the league despite strong results. Brown was a recent example of that after being fired in December despite only being 13-18 and winning the Coach of the Year Award in 2023.
Michael Malone was fired late last season less than two years after delivering the Denver Nuggets a title and the Phoenix Suns have had four coaches in as many years.
Hooks are getting quicker in the NBA and for a team like the Knicks eager to win a championship, they shouldn't be afraid to use theirs if the results aren't there.
Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns as and so much more!