Knicks Coach Wants to Create Sustainable Culture
Mike Brown used his first public statements as the New York Knicks head coach to outline what he can do for them.
Brown was formally introduced as the new Manhattan boss on Tuesday, now officially minted as the 32nd full-time head coach in Knicks history. In his opening statements, Brown immediately thanked his interviewers and offered high praise for the team's expansive and demonstrative fanbase as he walks into a metropolitan pressure cooker.
"I look forward to working with [Knicks president] Leon [Rose], forming a great partnership with our shared common goal of winning a championship," Brown said in his conference broadcast on MSG Network. "I'm honored and excited to be the new head coach of the New York Knicks. We talk about the historic franchise, Madison Square Garden, it's iconic. Our fans are the most knowledgeable and passionate, probably in all of sports."
The Knicks, fresh off a 51-win season, recently ended their extensive Eastern Conference Finals appearance drought, but that wasn't enough to land Brown's predecessor Tom Thibodeau a fifth year at the helm. With several fellow conference contenders ailing, some have made the Knicks the extraordinarily premature favorite to rep the grouping in the NBA Finals.
Brown made it clear that what he does in year one will focus on helping the Knicks win both now and later, declaring that "there's a lot of work to be done" despite standing among the NBA's final four last month.
"We have an outstanding roster. What they did in the playoffs shows their potential. I've had great conversations with all of our players, and I'm looking forward to growing positive, strong relationships with all of them over time," Brown said. "Our goal started with [Knicks owner] Mr. [James] Dolan to Leon to the players, all the way down to the fans is to build a sustainable, sustainable winning culture that produces championships. That's why I'm here."
